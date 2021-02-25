Bulgarian Parliament Will End Its Mandate on March 25

The MPs on February 24 decided not to hold regular plenary sessions from March 8 to 24. The reason is the election campaign of parties and coalitions for the parliamentary elections, which will be held on April 4.

If necessary, an extraordinary sitting may be convened. According to the Constitution, this can be done on the initiative of the Speaker of the National Assembly, at the request of one-fifth of the MPs, at the request of the President and at the request of the Council of Ministers.

During the period when they will not be in the Parliament, the MPs will be able to exercise parliamentary control through written answers to questions.

During this period, MPs will use official transport and the only transport costs that will be recognised will be related to participation in convened extraordinary sittings and parliamentary committees.

The last plenary sitting of will be on the last day of the current term, March 25 at 10.00 with a single item - closing the 44th National Assembly.

The proposal was adopted without debate, with 109 MPs voting in favour, 1 against and 40 abstaining./bnt