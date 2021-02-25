Bulgaria’s Prime Minister to Take Part in Video Conference of European Council

On Thursday and Friday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is participating in a video conference of the members of the European Council, the government press office announced.

The main topics on the agenda will be the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Member States’ preparedness to respond to public health challenges, security and defence of the European Union, as well as relations with the Southern Neighbourhood.

At the start of the meeting, the leaders of EU countries will review the epidemic situation and discuss the coordination of actions in response to the pandemic. The members of the European Council will focus on the process of authorisation, production and distribution of vaccines, as well as on the movement of people between different countries.

The video conference will discuss the follow-up to the Commission's European Health Union package and possible steps, such as approving EU instruments for preparedness, early prevention, crisis management and response, supporting research and innovation for the production of vaccines and medical supplies of vital importance.

On the second day of their meeting, EU leaders will examine European security and defence policy. They will focus on strengthening the EU's security and defence policy, on opportunities to increase the Union's ability to act independently, and developing security and defence partnership, in particular with NATO, the government press service added.

The European Council will conclude the video conference with a strategic discussion of the EU's relations with the Southern Neighbourhood countries, the report says.