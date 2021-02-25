Bulgaria: MMA Temporarily Suspends Green Corridor Vaccinations, Runs Short of Vaccines

Society » HEALTH | February 25, 2021, Thursday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: MMA Temporarily Suspends Green Corridor Vaccinations, Runs Short of Vaccines

The additional vaccination slots or the so-called immunization “green corridors” opened in the Military Medical Academy will be temporarily unavailable due to exhausted vaccine reserve.

Phased vaccination proceeds in its order - groups designated for separate phases of immunization and those who need a second vaccine dose will have priority according to the National Vaccination Plan of the Republic of Bulgaria.  

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, vaccination, MMA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria