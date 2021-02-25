Bulgaria: MMA Temporarily Suspends Green Corridor Vaccinations, Runs Short of Vaccines
The additional vaccination slots or the so-called immunization “green corridors” opened in the Military Medical Academy will be temporarily unavailable due to exhausted vaccine reserve.
Phased vaccination proceeds in its order - groups designated for separate phases of immunization and those who need a second vaccine dose will have priority according to the National Vaccination Plan of the Republic of Bulgaria.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Health Authorities Roll off Immunization Green Corridors over Vaccines Shortage
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Vaccination Campaign Moves into Higher Gear, 20,236 Inoculated in One Day
- » Covid 19: Czech Republic Is Facing Hospital "Disaster"
- » Bulgaria: Another Five Regions Are in Red, While the Government Decides to Open Restaurants and Bars
- » Three Home Test Kits for Covid-19 Approved for Use in Germany
- » WHO Reports 20-Percent Decrease in Covid-19 Mortality Rate