New Earthquake Rocks Croatia

Society » INCIDENTS | February 25, 2021, Thursday // 10:07
Bulgaria: New Earthquake Rocks Croatia

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Croatia again last night. The epicenter was 20 km northwest of Dubrovnik and at a depth of two kilometers, Index news site reported. The quake was felt in southern Dalmatia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"It was short, but strong," "We were very scared," "We woke up," "We heard rumble and felt shock," locals posted their comments on the site.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Croatia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria