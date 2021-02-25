New Earthquake Rocks Croatia
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Croatia again last night. The epicenter was 20 km northwest of Dubrovnik and at a depth of two kilometers, Index news site reported. The quake was felt in southern Dalmatia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
"It was short, but strong," "We were very scared," "We woke up," "We heard rumble and felt shock," locals posted their comments on the site.
