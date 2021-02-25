Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Vaccination Campaign Moves into Higher Gear, 20,236 Inoculated in One Day

Society » HEALTH | February 25, 2021, Thursday // 09:24
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Vaccination Campaign Moves into Higher Gear, 20,236 Inoculated in One Day

A record number of vaccinated during the last day -20,236 reported by the Single Information Portal for February 24.

The newly infected were 1,733 documented after 12,066 tests – 6,331 PCR and 5,735 antigen.

This means that 14.4% of the tests were positive. The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria since March last year is 242,124.

In the last 24 hours, 48 people have died of Covid-19 and in total 10,026 have died since the outbreak of the epidemic.

As of 25February, 30,093 were active cases. 4,202 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals, of which 369 are in the intensive care units.

In the past 24 hours 505 people have been cured. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 202,005 people have recovered.

There is a total of 168,462 vaccinated, with 20,236 vaccinated yesterday alone.

 

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, COVID-19, case count
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria