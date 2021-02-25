Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Vaccination Campaign Moves into Higher Gear, 20,236 Inoculated in One Day

A record number of vaccinated during the last day -20,236 reported by the Single Information Portal for February 24.

The newly infected were 1,733 documented after 12,066 tests – 6,331 PCR and 5,735 antigen.

This means that 14.4% of the tests were positive. The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria since March last year is 242,124.

In the last 24 hours, 48 people have died of Covid-19 and in total 10,026 have died since the outbreak of the epidemic.

As of 25February, 30,093 were active cases. 4,202 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals, of which 369 are in the intensive care units.

In the past 24 hours 505 people have been cured. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 202,005 people have recovered.

There is a total of 168,462 vaccinated, with 20,236 vaccinated yesterday alone.