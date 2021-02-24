Bulgaria: Another Five Regions Are in Red, While the Government Decides to Open Restaurants and Bars

Five more regions in Bulgaria are now in the Covid-19 red zone. This means the rate of infection exceeds 120 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people.

The districts designated as red zones are Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Lovech, Silistra and Varna.

Thus, currently, two thirds of Bulgaria is in the red zone, and in nine districts the incidence exceeds the critical threshold of 200 infected per 100,000 people.

Nearly 150,000 Bulgarian citizens have been vaccinated so far, and in just one day, more than 17,000 people received the Covid-19 jab.

At the same time the Prime Minister "ordered" the Minister of Health, Kostadin Angelov, to meet representatives of the industry and discuss the necessary actions regarding the readiness of restaurants and bars to work from March 1. In this context, the Prime Minister noted that vaccination should continue at an accelerated pace and the provided mobile teams for hard-to-reach villages and towns to conduct the immunisations there, as this is the way for the sectors closed by the pandemic to work again under certain conditions and capacity.

During the cabinet meeting, the Minister of Health, Kostadin Angelov, reported to the Prime Minister on the current situation in the country.

Angelov added that all mayors in the country have been informed about the possibility of applying for mobile teams and the health authorities are assisting them as soon as possible.