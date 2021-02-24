Bulgaria: Immunization Certificate Is Issued After Second Vaccine Jab

Society | February 24, 2021, Wednesday // 14:51
A certificate of immunization against Covid-19 can be obtained after a second dose of the vaccine is administered, the Ministry of Health informs.

Anyone who has a QES (qualified electronic signature) issued in their own name may access their patient file at e-mail address https://his.bg/, from the menu "ME AND MY FAMILY", submenu "MY PATIENT FILE". After successful login, the certificate is printed from the "IMMUNIZATIONS" section. Citizens without an electronic signature can request their certificate from their GP or from the vaccination site where the vaccine is administered.

The Bulgarian Covid-19 vaccination certificate meets the requirements of the Member States of the European Union and is awarded with a QR code allowing access from any place in the world, the Health Ministry added.

 

 

