Society » INCIDENTS | February 24, 2021, Wednesday // 13:45
Bulgaria: Another Earthquake of 3,9 Magnitude Registered in Vrancea, Romania

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale was registered today at 4.35 a.m. local time in the Romanian seismic region of Vrancea, BTA reported.

The quake was at a depth of 137 km, the National Institute of Geophysics reported. The closest towns to its epicenter are Brasov (78 km), Ploieşti (94 km), Bacău (60 miles). The epicenter is located 210 km north of Ruse, Bulgaria.

The National Institute of Geophysics reminds that the strongest earthquake in Romania in 2020 was recorded on 31 January in Vrancea with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. The quake was then felt in the capital Bucharest at a depth of 121 km.

The institute notes that earthquakes of magnitude about 3 and weaker have been recorded in Vrancea recently. This is normal seismic activity for the region. About two years ago, there was an earthquake of magnitude between 5 and 6 on the Richter Scale, the institute said.

 

