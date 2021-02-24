Tender Invited for Bulgaria-Serbia Gas Interconnector, 11 Companies Submit Bidding Documents

Eleven companies are bidding for the construction of the Bulgaria-Serbia gas interconnector in Bulgarian territory, the Public Procurements Agency said on its website. The contracting authority is Bulgartransgaz. The project cost is estimated at 143,559,450 leva pre-VAT.



The companies are bidding for investment design - detailed design phase, procurement of the necessary materials and equipment, construction and commissioning of the Bulgarian section of the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia.



All the bids were submitted on the last possible day, February 22. The date when price offers will be opened is yet to be specified.



The eligible bidders must have had a turnover of at least 35 million leva in the last three financial years. Over the last five years, they must have participated in the construction, rehabilitation or overhaul of an underground natural gas pipeline made of welded steel pipes and laid outside urban areas, at least 15 km long, continuous, with a nominal diameter DN measuring at least 700 mm, and design pressure of over 1.6 MPa./BTA