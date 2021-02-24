Bulgarians’ Vaccination Intent Depends on Education, Age and Place of Residence
One-fifth of adult Bulgarians declare a definite intent to receive a vaccine against COVID-19, show the data from the national representative face-to-face survey conducted by "Exacta Research Group" among 1,005 adults in 90 settlements between 15-22 February 2021.
The most willing to get vaccinated there are people over the age of 40, higher school graduates and the residents of the capital.
Hesitations about immunization have 42% of respondents, and the reasons are different:
- 9% hesitate mainly because of their health problems - allergies, autoimmune diseases, etc. Most of them are women and people of 60+;
- 14% are hesitant because they do not know how effective the vaccines are and how long they will protect them;
- 19% say they need more information about the possible side effects of vaccines on people's health and therefore are not sure how to proceed.
- Nearly 30% of respondents said they had no intention of getting vaccinated. This opinion is shared more often by men, by people within 18-40 age bracket, by residents of small towns and villages.
- 6% of respondents said they already had antibodies and therefore did not consider it necessary to be inoculated. 1.8% said they had already been vaccinated.
Social analysts report a shrinking proportion of definitely unwilling to get a vaccine - from 41% in October 2020 to 29% in February 2021. At the same time, the number of hesitant whether to get vaccines increased by 14% - from 28% at the end of October 2020 to 42% in February 2021.
If this is a lasting trend, then the success of mass vaccination in Bulgaria will increasingly depend on the quality of the awareness campaign, the polling agency said.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » LIVE: Restaurants in Bulgaria Open on 1 March, We have Strong Shield against Pandemic Now, Prime Minister
- » Vaccination in Progress: Green Corridors Open in MMA Sofia Whole Day
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Number of Infected Grows – 1,800 in 24 Hours, Positivity Rate – 14 Percent
- » The Vaccination Campaign in Bulgaria Has Stalled due to a Lack of Trust
- » Head of RHI Sofia: In March, It May Be Possible to Choose Which Vaccine to be Immunized With
- » Bulgaria’s Health Minister: We May Achieve Herd Immunity by End Summer if Vaccine Rollout Keeps Pace