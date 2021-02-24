LIVE: Restaurants in Bulgaria Open on 1 March, We have Strong Shield against Pandemic Now, Prime Minister

Against the backdrop of over 350,000 vaccinated and rehabilitated after Covid-19, restaurants will open on 1 March. And as of 1April, the nightlife establishments will start functioning too, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during the regular cabinet sitting.

The Prime Minister ordered Health Minister Kostadin Angelov to discuss at the upcoming meeting with the guild‘s representatives the necessary actions regarding the preparedness of pubs and restaurants to resume work from March 1.

Nearly 150,000 Bulgarian citizens have been vaccinated so far, with more than 17,000 immunized in a day alone, and over 200,000 patients with Covid-19 being rehabilitated. "With this rate of vaccination and with this shield of 350,000 people, which we have against the pandemic, on 1 March the restaurants and gaming halls will be open, and from 1 April the nightlife establishments will open doors," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said during the regular cabinet sitting.

In the framework of the cabinet meeting, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov reported to the Prime Minister the current situation in the country. "In terms of the arrangement made for the mobile vaccination teams, today we have reports from Ahtopol, where we have sent a mobile team from RHI-Burgas, and two other teams are in the villages near Veliko Tarnovo – in Hainboaz. Vaccines roll out is also starting there today," the Health Minister said.

Angelov added that all mayors in the country are informed about the possibility of requesting mobile teams and the health authorities provide assistance as quickly as possible.

"In Bulgaria, under strictly observed measures, which at the same time are the most liberal in Europe, we maintain results that allow people to live normally.

Bulgarians do not feel that there is a pandemic, as people in other European countries. So let's carry on like this," Borissov noted.