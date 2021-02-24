Bulgarian Parliament Goes on Recess before Election

The last regular sitting of the 44th National Assembly will be next Friday (March 5), after which the parliament will be in recess for the campaign. The decision has been discussed with the parties and will be voted on in plenary tomorrow.

MPs will then gather only for extraordinary or unfinished bills. The last meeting will take place on March 25, the last day of the current term. On the agenda is only one item - disbanding the 44th National Assembly.

During the election recess, MPs are not allowed to use their private-plated vehicles transport. Except in cases where they have to return for an extraordinary sitting of parliament. Control over the executive branch is exercised in written from.

Although unofficially, the election campaign in parliament began a long time ago. In the last mornings, the “standing dish” invariably stirring scandals between the government and the opposition was the question why Prime Minister Boyko Borissov does not attend hearings in parliament.

Because of the coronavirus, in-person events during the election campaign are not allowed, but the anti-epidemic measures do not restrict face-to-face meetings. The parties plan tours around the country and campaigning online.