Society » HEALTH | February 24, 2021, Wednesday // 09:57
Bulgaria: Vaccination in Progress: Green Corridors Open in MMA Sofia Whole Day

“Yesterday we noticed that more people were coming for vaccination between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., but in the afternoon it is generally very calm. As of 4 p.m. yesterday, 1,150 people had been vaccinated at the Military Medical Academy (MMA). That's what the Deputy Director of the MMA Col. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dimo Dimov told BGNES.

He pointed out that he had not seen any queues outside the building. "We opened two different corridors, thus two different entrances are currently open in the MMA, so we avoided people crowding in queues," he explained.

According to data, on Friday 720 people were vaccinated in the MMA, on Saturday – 632. "It was the first day we opened the green corridors," explained Col. Dimov. On Sunday, there were 1,166 vaccinated, for Monday they were over 1,240, and as of 4 p.m. yesterday, 1,150 people.

The arrangements are made that allow 20 people to be vaccinated at a time.

Col. Dimov said that every working day vaccines will be administered in two halls – from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. "During the weekend we will continue again but from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.," he explained. Dimov added that within working hours anyone who wishes may also come to the MMA and have a jab. You do not need to make an appointment in advance. At this point, the only vaccine administered is AstraZeneca.

 

