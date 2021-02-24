Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Number of Infected Grows – 1,800 in 24 Hours, Positivity Rate – 14 Percent
Within the past 24 hours 1,800 newly infected (of them 37 are medics, 81 children) and 17,163 vaccinated against coronavirus have been documented, show the data from the Single Information Portal.
In the same period 45 patients died and 471 were cured.
Morbidity data are based on the results of 13,026 tests, of them 14% are positive.
In total 240,391 are the confirmed cases of infection in Bulgaria since the outbreak of the pandemic.
There are currently 28,913 active cases. 4,037 people are being treated in hospitals. Of those, 349 are in intensive care wards.
Of all those who were exposed to the novel virus 9,978 people have died.
The total doses of vaccine given so far are 148,226.
Most of the new cases are registered in Sofia city - 496, Burgas - 154, Plovdiv - 181, Pleven - 115, Varna - 82.
Case count update by regions: Blagoevgrad - 72, Veliko Tarnovo - 25, Vidin - 6, Vratsa - 59, Gabrovo - 11, Dobrich - 13, Kardzhali - 5, Kyustendil - 72, Lovech - 27, Montana - 12, Pazardzhik - 52, Pernik - 24, Razgrad - 7, Ruse - 24, Silistra - 22, Sliven - 35, Smolyan - 17, Sofia - 75, Stara Zagora - 52, Targovishte - 5, Haskovo - 66, Shumen - 65, Yambol - 26.
