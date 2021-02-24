Tiger Woods Had Surgery after Serious Car Crash

Tiger Woods is "awake and responsive" following surgery on serious leg injuries suffered in a car crash in Los Angeles.

The 15-time golf major champion, 45, had to be "extricated from the wreck" by firefighters and paramedics. A statement published on the American's Twitter account said he had suffered "open fractures" to his lower right leg and ankle.

Injuries to his foot and ankle have been stabilised with screws and pins.

"He is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room," added the statement.

Woods was "fortunate to be alive" said a deputy from the LA County Sheriff's Department

Police official said the golfer was "not able to stand under his own power" before being removed from the vehicle which had sustained major damage.

He said that the American was wearing his seatbelt and was "still calm and lucid" when he told him his name.

"It's very fortunate that Mr Woods was able to come out of this alive," he added.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods' car "crossed the centre-divider to the point that it rested several hundred feet away" and "that indicates they were going at a relatively greater speed than normal".

He added: "However, because it is downhill, it slopes and curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon."

Wood's car hit a kerb, a tree and rolled over several times. Villanueva added "there was no evidence of impairment" with Woods.