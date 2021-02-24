COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Steady Increase of the Infections Compared to Last Week

1800 are the new cases of infection for the last day, found in 13 026 tests, which means that 13.8% are positive.

The number compared to the previous day decreased, but on a weekly basis the growth was 37%.

Most cases are expected in the districts Sofia-city - 496, Plovdiv - 181 and Burgas - 154.

The number of hospitalized patients, which are already 4,037 and 349 in intensive care units, continues to grow. 471 people are considered to have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the decrease in this indicator on a weekly basis is by 17%.

The number of deaths, which for the last 24 hours is 45, is growing by almost a quarter per week. During the past 24 hours, 17,163 doses of vaccine were given.

Thus, the total number of vaccines administered is 148,226. Of these, 29,677 have already been vaccinated with a second dose.