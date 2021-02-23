Prince Philip, Husband of Qween Elizabeth Has Infection and Is Set to Stay in Hospital
World | February 23, 2021, Tuesday // 17:32
The Duke of Edinburgh has an infection and is not expected to leave hospital for several days, Buckingham Palace says.
He has spent seven nights at the King Edward VII's Hospital in central London so far.
He is "comfortable and responding to treatment", the palace said.
Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to hospital as a precaution last week. His stay is not related to coronavirus.
Both the duke and the Queen, 94, received Covid-19 vaccinations last month.
