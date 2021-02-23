Head of RHI Sofia: In March, It May Be Possible to Choose Which Vaccine to be Immunized With

After the chaos in the vaccinating process in Bulgaria today authorities are trying to pay down the critics.

According to Dancho Penchev, director of Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate, told in March, everyone will be able to choose which vaccine to be immunized with.

There are currently more than 5,000 doses of Astra Zeneca in Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate. 12,000 doses of Moderna are expected on Thursday, and about 53,000 Astra Zeneca by the end of the week. We expect more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines next week.

The main quantities that will enter Bulgaria in March are over half a million doses of different types. Then it is quite possible to reach the point where every citizen of Bulgaria could choose the vaccine with which to be vaccinated. The second dose is guaranteed for those currently vaccinated with the first. The second dose is set aside in RHI-Sofia and in all other health inspections and it is available.

Bulgaria remains last in the EU by the vaccinations administered for 100,000 people.

According to him, there are enough vaccines and, if necessary, some may be relocated from other regional health inspectorates so as to meet the needs of Sofia.

He was adamant that so called “green corridors” and vaccination on weekends, which saw hundreds of people waiting on long cures outside were the “right decision”.

"Vaccination of doctors and teachers from phase 1 and 2 of the national vaccination plan continues. We cannot wait for people in phases 1 and 2 and slow down the process for others who want to be vaccinated. One vial contains several doses, they should be carefully used, to prevent discard of doses of vaccines," said Dancho Penchev.

According to him, the members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) have been immunized.

The members of district election commissions have also been immunized, we expect the lists of the polling stations. The goal is to vaccinate them with the first and second dose before the elections (scheduled for April 4). They are provided with disinfectants and personal protective equipment," Dancho Penchev commented./Bnt