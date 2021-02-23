Number of Idle Youths in Bulgaria Reached 160,000

Society | February 23, 2021, Tuesday // 15:56
Bulgaria: Number of Idle Youths in Bulgaria Reached 160,000

Over 160,000 young people are neither working nor studying, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva revealed during an event organized by the Swiss Embassy related to the promotion of employment among the Roma population.

The Ministry is planning to create a youth unemployment map that will help spotting each of the 160,000 youths who nether work nor study.

“To this end we will harness the expertise accumulated during the implementation of education coverage mechanism for children and youths. We will offer these young people opportunities for self-realization on the basis of their skills so that people of the Roma community could find their niche on the labor market which is very important for their social inclusion, Sacheva explained  

In her words, a strong focus in the Recovery and Sustainability Plan and the Operational Program "Human Resources Development" is given to youth unemployment. The National Employment Action Plan envisions BGN 1.6 million for employment promotion programs.

"The higher minimum wage will also increase the remuneration of Roma mediators, who play a key role in spotting these people and helping them find a job," added Sacheva.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Roma, youth unemployment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria