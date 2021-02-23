Bulgaria: State of Emergency in Rhodopean Village over Manganese in Drinking Water

Mayor of Rodopi Municipality Pavel Mihaylov declared a state of emergency due to the high levels of manganese in the drinking water in the village of Brestovitsa, BNR reported. The values of the chemical element in the water are at times above the permissible – with an authorised quantity of 50 mg/l, the manganese quantities in drinking water are more than 1,000 mg/l.

The decision to declare a state of emergency comes after a meeting of the Municipal Crisis Response Center and will be presented to the Inter-Departmental Committee on Disasters and Accidents with the Council of Ministers.

"We have been patient for too long. The report by specialists who are tasked to find the real ways to solve the problem was due to be presented as early as December. The delay is nearly three months. The problem with the potable water in the village of Brestovitsa is the most acute for the entire Rodopi municipality.

This is a tragedy and we are extremely concerned for people's health. Therefore, we can no longer put up with it and we declare a state of emergency," mayor Pavel Mihaylov said.

The Municipality of Rodopi is still awaiting the final say of the specialists. Mayor Pavel Mihaylov reminded that on the basis of the report a public contract will be awarded in an urgent order for the preparation of a technical project for the construction of a new water supply network and replacement of nearly 27 kilometers of water pipes.

BGN 85,000 of municipal funds are provided for the project implementation. Money to replace the water supply network is expected to be allocated from the state budget.