Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 79 Fatalities, Positivity Rate Grows to 14 Percent

In the last 24 hours, 79 have died of the coronavirus infection, which brings the number of fatalities to 9,933 since the beginning of the epidemic in our country, according to the data from the Single Information Portal.

The new cases were 1,925 documented after 13,695 tests. This makes 14% positivity rate - the highest number of newly infected in Bulgaria since the beginning of the year.

By 23 February, the total caseload in Bulgaria is 238,591.

There are currently 27,629 active cases, as 3,933 people are being treated in hospitals, of those, 334 are in intensive care wards.

The most new cases are in Sofia city - 478, Burgas - 182, Plovdiv - 138, Pleven - 114, Varna - 103.

Case count by regions: Blagoevgrad - 97, Veliko Tarnovo - 38, Vidin - 7, Vratsa - 81, Gabrovo - 17, Dobrich - 19, Kardzhali - 11, Kyustendil - 75, Lovech - 32, Montana - 23, Pazardzhik - 45, Pernik - 20, Razgrad - 2, Ruse - 32, Silistra - 28, Sliven - 55, Smolyan - 7, Sofia - 39, Stara Zagora - 82, Targovishte - 1, Haskovo - 74, Shumen - 89, Yambol - 36.

By date, 777 patients with coronavirus are documented in the information portal.

In the last 24 hours,11,709 vaccines were given and the total doses given so far are 131,063.


