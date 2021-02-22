Light Earthquake of 2,8 Magnitude Registered in Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | February 22, 2021, Monday // 21:17
Bulgaria: Light Earthquake of 2,8 Magnitude Registered in Bulgaria

Today, at 2.15pm Bulgarian time an earthquake was registered on the territory of Blagoevgrad region, 3.4 kilometers west of Bansko, reported the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS).

According to data of the National Seismological Center of the Institute, the earthquake has]d a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers. There is no evidence it was felt in other regions of the country, the seismologists from BAS inform.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria