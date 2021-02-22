Light Earthquake of 2,8 Magnitude Registered in Bulgaria

Today, at 2.15pm Bulgarian time an earthquake was registered on the territory of Blagoevgrad region, 3.4 kilometers west of Bansko, reported the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS).

According to data of the National Seismological Center of the Institute, the earthquake has]d a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers. There is no evidence it was felt in other regions of the country, the seismologists from BAS inform.