ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP Provided Emergency Repair of the Oxygen Supply System at the Municipal Hospital in Galabovo

The upgrades made improve the medical facility's abilities in the COVID-19 fight

"ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" TPP provided emergency repair of the oxygen supply system for the patients of the municipal hospital in the town of Galabovo. The donation is worth over BGN 55,000 and is vital for the ward where the COVID-19 patients are being treated.

The hospital's oxygen system needed urgent upgrades to ensure its reliable operation, given the expectation that the third Coronavirus wave would peak next month. At the moment, the COVID-19 ward at the Galabovo Hospital has 20 beds.

"The renovation of the municipal hospital was not just a project that needs subsidies. The safe operation of the oxygen supply system is vital for the recovery and life of the people who suffer the COVID-19 infection more seriously. It is inadmissible for such a problem to remain unresolved at such a time. We are happy that we had the opportunity to lend a hand, "said Nadya Sinigerska-Bohorova, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Manager at ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3.

"ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" TPP has already made two donations to the municipal hospital in Galabovo. Highly needed medical equipment and consumables for the treatment of COVID-19 were supplied - multiparameter monitors for intensive care and resuscitation of patients, mobile lung graft X-ray, protective equipment, disinfectants, rapid tests.

In the spring of 2020, ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP also supported the campaign of the United Against COVID-19 Fund with BGN 100,000. Part of the funds - more than BGN 1 million - raised by the Fund were distributed in support of municipal hospitals and medical centers in the Stara Zagora region. Established as a workers' hospital in 1966, the medical institution in the town of Galabovo annually services more than 3,300 people in the center of the "Maritsa East" energy complex.

"ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" ranks among the major employers and active donors in the region of Stara Zagora and Galabovo, where its thermal power plant is located. In recent years, the company has allocated over BGN 4 million for projects for the benefit of society. The major part of the funds is directed to help local communities.

ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 owns and operates the first lignite-fired thermal power plant in Southeast Europe, which operates in full compliance with the highest European standards for occupational safety and environmental protection. The power plant produces 10% of the electricity in Bulgaria, using local energy sources and thus contributing to ensuring the country’;s energy security and independence. More than BGN 1.4 billion have been invested in ensuring theTPP’s reliable operation and in environmental protection measures. Shareholders are the international energy company ContourGlobal (73%) and the National Electricity Company (27%).