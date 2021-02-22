WHO Expert: Coronavirus Outbreak Will End in Early 2022

Society » HEALTH | February 22, 2021, Monday // 15:37
Bulgaria: WHO Expert: Coronavirus Outbreak Will End in Early 2022

The World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for Europe said yesterday he believes the coronavirus outbreak will end in early 2022, reported the Anadolu Agency.

Hans Kluge told Danish state broadcaster DR that Covid-19 will still be prevalent in 2021, but it will be more manageable than in 2020.

Stating that the worst scenarios are now over, Kluge said there is more information concerning the virus compared to 2020, when it first began spreading

He cautioned, however, that no one can know the future of the Covid-19 pandemic in advance.

“There will continue to be a virus, but I don't think restrictions will be needed. This is an optimistic message," he said.

Kluge said mutations are normal and the virus is trying to adapt to the person infected, but the rapid spread of the mutations are a concern for them.

Adding that the WHO is closely monitoring the effectiveness of vaccines developed against Covid-19 due to the fast-spreading types of the virus, he said vaccines can be altered based on the new mutations if necessary and there is no need to produce them from the ground up.

He said mutations will not make the virus out of control but noted that countries whose healthcare systems are already under pressure could come under even more pressure, which makes it necessary to take the mutations very seriously.

Kluge indicated that the biggest problem will emerge when those who are vaccinated are in the same environment with those who are not, so scheduling is a very important factor.

alaysia's digital economy blueprint update

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, expert, forecast, pandemic end
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria