Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 227 Newly Infected, 2,792 Tests Made, Positivity Rate – 8,1 Percent

As of February 22, there were 227 the new cases of coronavirus-infected, but 2,792 tests were made. This is what data from the Single Information Portal show.

This means that the positive tests are 8.1%.

The active cases as of February 22 are 26,560. The number of patients admitted to the hospital grows - 3,880 are hospitalized, and 321 people are being treated in intensive care wards.

236,666 are the total confirmed cases in Bulgaria since the beginning of the epidemic nearly a year ago in Bulgaria.

In many regions there are no newly identified cases at all, including Kyustendil - the first area whwre the third wave occurred. No new cases have been reported in Vidin, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen, Yambol, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Montana, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan.

Case count by regions: Blagoevgrad - 4, Burgas - 34, Varna - 28, Veliko Tarnovo - 5, Vratsa - 6, Lovech - 1, Pazardzhik - 2, Pernik - 19, Pleven - 17, Plovdiv - 17, Razgrad - 7, Ruse - 1, Sofia - 7, Sofia - 77, Stara Zagora - 2.

There have been 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 9,854 are the fatalities in Bulgaria since the outbreak of the epidemic.

The total number of vaccines doses administered in Bulgaria so far is 119,354, with 10,998 newly vaccinated in 24 hours.



