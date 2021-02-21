COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Almost 10 Percent are Positive Tests
Business | February 21, 2021, Sunday // 09:52
pixabay.com
548 are the newly registered cases of COVID-19 in our country for the last 24 hours. 5696 tests were performed. This makes 9.62% positive samples, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.
160 are newly cured.
18 people died and 316 are in the intensive care unit.
4088 were vaccinated.
Most new cases are in Sofia and Plovdiv.
