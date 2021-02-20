History Event: Niagara Falls will be Illuminated in the Colors of the Bulgarian Flag on March 3

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 20, 2021, Saturday // 11:07
Bulgaria: History Event: Niagara Falls will be Illuminated in the Colors of the Bulgarian Flag on March 3 pixabay.com

For the first time in history, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in the colors of the Bulgarian tricolor on the occasion of the National Holiday of Bulgaria. The initiative to shine one of the most beautiful natural phenomena in the world in white, green and red is the only one of its kind to date and marks an important anniversary of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Canada. The event is organized by the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Toronto, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Canada.

The light show on March 3 will be available between 22:00 and 22:15 Canadian time (05:00 - 05:15 in Bulgaria) from both the Canadian coast and the United States. It can also be followed live on the Facebook page of our Consulate General in Toronto - https://www.facebook.com/TorontoBulgaria/

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Niagara falls, canada, Bulgaria, flag
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria