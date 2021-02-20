Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

The number of newly infected with coronavirus registered in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria is 1,463 or 377 more than a day earlier, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal. The tests performed for the day were 13,303, ie. positive tests are nearly 11 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 35 people died with COVID-19 compared to 42 the day before.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 235,891. They were identified by 1,580,691 tests. A total of 9,821 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases are 26,092. Of these, 3,775 were hospitalized, including 316 in the intensive care unit. 346 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 199,978.

Since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccines has been 104,268, with 13,754 in the past 24 hours.