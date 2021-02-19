AO: Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to Face Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev has another opportunity to land a first Grand Slam title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the Australian Open final.

The in-form Russian won 6-4 6-2 7-5 against Greek fifth seed Tsitsipas, securing his 20th victory in a row.

Fourth seed Medvedev, 25, will contest his second major final when he meets Novak Djokovic on Sunday (08:30 GMT).

After losing in the 2019 US Open final, Medvedev aims again to become Russia's first male major champion since 2005.

In his way stands top seed Djokovic, who is bidding for a record-extending ninth men's title at Melbourne Park.

Medvedev has won three of their past four meetings but facing the 33-year-old Serb in an Australian Open final - in which he has a 100% winning record - should be a different proposition.

On what he has learned from losing to Rafael Nadal in New York, Medvedev said: "I took a lot of experience. It was my first Grand Slam final against one of the greatest and on Sunday I will face one of the other greatest.

Similar to Djokovic, Medvedev has an excellent all-round game which is difficult for even the very best to unpick.

The reigning ATP Finals champion dominated 22-year-old Tsitsipas to earn his 12th successive win against a top-10 opponent.

Medvedev has the ability to be a defensive wall which can prove indestructible, but also serves big and finds the angles to crack winners - leaving opponents feeling helpless.

Again that proved to be the case against a frustrated Tsitsipas, who has now lost six of their seven meetings.

Daniil Medvedev's 20-match winning streak began in Paris on 4 November last year.

In that time he has beaten Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and a string of other top 10 players.

Opponents of the highest calibre find it incredibly difficult to hit through him. And just when you think he can't possibly absorb any more pressure, Medvedev can turn defence into breathtaking attack.