Bulgaria’s Prime Minister: Open New Vaccination Slots for All Willing to Be Inoculated

Parallel with the fourth phase of the vaccination plan we have to open additional vaccination slots, so-called “green corridors” for all willing to be inoculated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ordered at today's working meeting, with representatives of the National Operational Headquarters, vaccination task force and health minister.

The Prime Minister was adamant that in the first place it is important that every willing doctor is vaccinated. At the same time, since both the second and third phases of vaccination program have been implemented, it should also be possible for everyone else on the waiting list to be vaccinated.

"You tour the regions to monitor the process in person and see to it that there are “green corridors” for those willing to get vaccinated. Thus, the vaccination rate will go up significantly and we will have an even stronger shield against the pandemic and there will be no need for further lockdowns and restrictions like in other countries," the Prime Minister said.