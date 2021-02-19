Pandemic and Lockdown Made Bulgarians Seek Consolation in Antidepressants

The pandemic, lockdowns and the fear of the unknown have made the Bulgarians seek support in antidepressants and psychotropic drugs, shows a study by the National Center for Public Health Protection and Analysis - "Mental health aspects of the Covid-19 epidemic in Bulgaria".

The study compares data from the beginning of the pandemic with those from 2019.

The results show that the epidemic has sent up levels of anxiety among people, as well as aggression, auto-aggression and psycho-pathogenic traits in the mass media environment. The scientists analyzed data from sales of psychotropic drugs (benzodiazepines, antidepressants and phyto-preparations that have an effect on anxiety and depression).

There is a distinct trend towards increasing sales of such drugs in March, when the state of emergency was declared in Bulgaria due to Covid-19. The most are in the group of tranquilizers, which reduce anxiety at daily intake. For March 2020, the increase was 22.6% compared to March 2019.

The data show an apparently higher sale of Hydroxyzine, which is readily available. Sales go up to about 100,000 packs, which is 39.5% more than in March 2020 vs with March 2019. There is also a rise in medications, which are prescribed under special regimen - the so-called “green prescription”. In March 2020, 24.6% more Clonazepam packs were sold compared to March 2019.

The study also reports significantly increased demand for antidepressants in the first three months of 2020. The increase is sharp, for January it is 2.4%, for February the growth is already 14.14%. The highest percentage of sales falls on March 2020 - 23.6%, compared to the same month of 2019.

In the study, a special place is also given to herbal preparations that have an anti-anxiety effect. It turns out that people with greater ease reach for these products. Sales of dry Hypericum extract for the first three months of 2020 have doubled - from 41 to 53%.

This can be explained by limited access to specialists because of the restrictive measures, as well as self-isolation.

At the same time, with the increased demand for medications that relieve anxiety, there have been less visits to a psychiatrist and neurologist in outpatient care, as well as growth in cases of acute intoxications with psychoactive substances in Bulgaria.

In contrast to these data, an increase in acute intoxications with psychoactive substances was by 11.3%, in particular due to alcohol abuse. There is strong evidence that alcohol and drug use, economic insecurity and poverty are risk factors for violence.

Experts also report an spike in aggression

Isolation has inevitably affected and increased aggression in the country, experts point out that, according to data of the Animus Foundation, the alerts submitted to the national hotline have become more frequent by 12%, 480 women have reported domestic violence since the beginning of the state of emergency.

On average, domestic violence reports on the 112 emergency phone have increased by 18% a day during the state of emergency, according to the Interior Ministry. The National Center for Public Health and Analysis collects and processes data for the whole of 2020, which are due to be officially reported.

The impact of Covid will be more severe for the mental health of people than for their physical health, said Assoc. Prof. Hristo Hinkov, Director of the National Center for Public Health and Analysis.

"Somehow society makes a sacrifice and this sacrifice is irreversible. That's the scariest thing. The epidemic will go away, the mortality rate will plunge and people will return to normal life, but the effects on the psyche will remain, the effects on the psyche will be much more severe," he said. Dr. Hinkov advised people to avoid concepts like "the new normalcy", for example as a way of dealing with the consequences of the pandemic.



















