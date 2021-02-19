Sofia Citizens Pin Hopes on New Government, Expect Higher Living Standards

Over 1 million citizens are eligible to vote in Sofia. They will be able to exercise their right of vote in 1,566 polling stations on the territory of Sofia Municipality at the general election on 4 April.

The capital city produces over 40% of Bulgaria's GDP and the average salary in Sofia is BGN 500 more than the national average and is now nearly BGN 2000.

Higher incomes and living standards, as well as the lowest unemployment rate, are factors that make Sofia a magnet for internal migration.

However, the city has seen lop-sided development if the center and periphery are compared, residents of the capital said.

The citizens of Sofia expect that the upcoming parliamentary elections will bring in new lawmakers who will ensure higher pensions and better job and life opportunities for young families, changes in traffic organization that will help cope with frequent jams and dirty air. However, some of the people when asked do not even know who of the MPs represented them in parliament so far.

Nevertheless, people admit that standard of living are improving and Sofia is a more modern city now and therefore they will vote for the next parliament. Others expect complete changes in public life - because they want something different, in a positive sense.

People say they expect some taxes to be cut, as well as state administration to be downsized.

At the same time young voters are adamant that they have no one to vote for - either for the current ruling and familiar parties, or for the new ones who have emerged on the political stage recently.