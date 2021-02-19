Bulgarians Mark the Anniversary of the Hanging of National Hero Vasil Levski: 148 Years

Bulgaria worships the memory of the Apostle of Freedom. We celebrate 148 years since the hanging of Vasil Levski. This year, because of the pandemic, the ceremony will be different and there will be no politicians.

Throughout the day in front of the Monument to the Apostle there will be an honor guard from the National Guard.

Exactly at 5 pm a memorial service will be held in memory of Levski, and a guard ceremony will be held shortly before 6 pm.

Vasil Levski, born Vasil Ivanov Kunchev, was a Bulgarian revolutionary and is a national hero of Bulgaria today. Dubbed the Apostle of Freedom, Levski ideologised and strategised a revolutionary movement to liberate Bulgaria from Ottoman rule.

Thousands of people pay tribute to the national hero and lay wreaths and flowers to the monuments dedicated to him all across the country.