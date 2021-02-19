Bulgarians Mark the Anniversary of the Hanging of National Hero Vasil Levski: 148 Years

Society » CULTURE | February 19, 2021, Friday // 09:29
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Mark the Anniversary of the Hanging of National Hero Vasil Levski: 148 Years

Bulgaria worships the memory of the Apostle of Freedom. We celebrate 148 years since the hanging of Vasil Levski. This year, because of the pandemic, the ceremony will be different and there will be no politicians.

Throughout the day in front of the Monument to the Apostle there will be an honor guard from the National Guard.

Exactly at 5 pm a memorial service will be held in memory of Levski, and a guard ceremony will be held shortly before 6 pm.

Vasil Levski, born Vasil Ivanov Kunchev, was a Bulgarian revolutionary and is a national hero of Bulgaria today. Dubbed the Apostle of Freedom, Levski ideologised and strategised a revolutionary movement to liberate Bulgaria from Ottoman rule.

Thousands of people pay tribute to the national hero and lay wreaths and flowers to the monuments dedicated to him all across the country.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vasil Levski
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria