Mostly Sunny Weather in Bulgaria Today

Today the clouds over most of the country will be significant. In places in the Danube plain and the Upper Thracian lowland, visibility will be reduced. It will be mostly sunny before noon over Southwestern Bulgaria, and during the day the clouds over the northeastern regions will break. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will blow, which will weaken in the afternoon, in many areas and calm down. Maximum temperatures will be from 1 ° in the northeastern regions to 11 ° in the extreme southwestern ones.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains from Western Bulgaria until noon, and in the afternoon from the west the high clouds will increase. Above the other massifs the clouds will be significant and in some places there will be light snow. It will blow to a moderate west-northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 3 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 2 °.

Above the Black Sea coast from the north the clouds will decrease in many areas to mostly sunny. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind, which will weaken in the afternoon and will be oriented from east-southeast. Maximum air temperatures will be between 1 ° and 3 °. The temperature of the sea water is 6 ° -8 °. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

The sun rises in Sofia at 7 hours and 18 minutes and sets at 6 hours and 04 minutes. The length of the day is 10 hours and 46 minutes. The moon sets at 00 hours and 50 minutes and rises at 10 hours and 59 min. Phase: first quarter.