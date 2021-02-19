COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,086 New Cases, 4,594 Vaccinations per Day
1,086 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country when 10,926 tests were performed, the data in the Unified Information Portal show. This means that the percentage of positive samples remains around 10 percent.
The number of patients cured in the last 24 hours was 744, and the number of deaths was 42.
4,594 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in 24 hours.
