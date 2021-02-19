COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,086 New Cases, 4,594 Vaccinations per Day

Society » HEALTH | February 19, 2021, Friday // 09:18
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,086 New Cases, 4,594 Vaccinations per Day

1,086 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country when 10,926 tests were performed, the data in the Unified Information Portal show. This means that the percentage of positive samples remains around 10 percent.

The number of patients cured in the last 24 hours was 744, and the number of deaths was 42.

4,594 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in 24 hours.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria