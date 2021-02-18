Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,246 Newly Infected, 41 Died

In the past 24 hours, 1,246 newly infected and 564 cured have been documented, shows the statistics as of February 18.

Yesterday, 11,545 diagnostic tests were made – 6,001 PCR, 5,544 antigen.

By February 18, there were 24,710 active cases, data from the Single Information Portal show. The number of patients with COVID-19 who need hospital treatment continues to grow - to date, there are 3,613 hospitalized. In intensive care units, 296 of them are treated.

In the last 24 hours, 4,582 vaccines have been given and 85,920 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Within 24 hours the disease claimed the lives of 41 Covid-19 patients.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 9,744 casualties in Bulgaria, 198,888 people have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the confirmed carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Bulgaria have been 233,342. Of those, 9,937 were medics.

The most newly diagnosed cases are in Sofia, Burgas and Plovdiv.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 53 new cases, Burgas - 137, Varna - 60, Veliko Tarnovo - 28, Vidin - 8, Vratsa - 49, Gabrovo - 8, Dobrich - 7, Kardzhali - 9, Kyustendil - 55, Lovech - 12, Montana - 14, Pazardzhik - 29, Pernik - 22, Pleven - 68, Plovdiv - 72, Razgrad - 5, Ruse - 21, Silistra - 14, Sliven - 34, Smolyan - 17, Sofia-grad - 369, Sofia-Oblast - 32, Stara Zagora - 22, Targovishte - 1, Haskovo - 29 , Shumen - 48 and Yambol - 23.