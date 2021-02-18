Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,246 Newly Infected, 41 Died

Society » HEALTH | February 18, 2021, Thursday // 08:08
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,246 Newly Infected, 41 Died

In the past 24 hours, 1,246 newly infected and 564 cured have been documented, shows the statistics as of February 18.

Yesterday, 11,545 diagnostic tests were made – 6,001 PCR, 5,544 antigen.

By February 18, there were 24,710 active cases, data from the Single Information Portal show. The number of patients with COVID-19 who need hospital treatment continues to grow - to date, there are 3,613 hospitalized. In intensive care units, 296 of them are treated.

In the last 24 hours, 4,582 vaccines have been given and 85,920 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Within 24 hours the disease claimed the lives of 41 Covid-19 patients.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 9,744 casualties in Bulgaria, 198,888 people have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the confirmed carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Bulgaria have been 233,342. Of those, 9,937 were medics.

The most newly diagnosed cases are in Sofia, Burgas and Plovdiv.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 53 new cases, Burgas - 137, Varna - 60, Veliko Tarnovo - 28, Vidin - 8, Vratsa - 49, Gabrovo - 8, Dobrich - 7, Kardzhali - 9, Kyustendil - 55, Lovech - 12, Montana - 14, Pazardzhik - 29, Pernik - 22, Pleven - 68, Plovdiv - 72, Razgrad - 5, Ruse - 21, Silistra - 14, Sliven - 34, Smolyan - 17, Sofia-grad - 369, Sofia-Oblast - 32, Stara Zagora - 22, Targovishte - 1, Haskovo - 29 , Shumen - 48 and Yambol - 23.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, COVID-19, case count
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria