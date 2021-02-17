Bulgaria: Gasoline Prices Grow Following Snow Storms in Texas

The cost of the most popular gasoline A95 will up and its price is expected to reach BGN 2 per liter, forecast owners of small gas stations, bTV reported.

Fuel prices have jumped by BGN 0,17-0,18 per liter wholesale and by 0,10-0,12 in retail network.

Average diesel prices show similar dynamics and the price hike for them is the same. For the moment, many drivers prefer to use other cheaper fuels.

"It is difficult to say whether gasoline cost will exceed BGN 2. It all depends on how the price of crude oil will change on international markets", says Svetoslav Benchev of the Bulgarian Gas and Petroleum Organization.

According to consumers, the price of A95 must be in the range of BGN 1.50-1.55 per litre to be within their pocket.

The lowest are fuel prices in Shumen and Veliko Tarnovo, and the highest are in northern Bulgaria, especially in Montana, Vidin and Razgrad.

Against the backdrop of rising gasoline prices in Bulgaria, on the global market, Brent crude oil reached $62 per barrel compared to nearly twice lower price of $35 last November. This is because OPEC producers are keeping output low, and this is pushing up prices as consumption grows.

The problems caused by cold weather in the US state of Texas have also contributed to the price hike of "black gold" in recent days.