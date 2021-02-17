Bulgarians Abroad May Apply for New ID Papers without e-Signature

Bulgarian citizens abroad may now apply for Bulgarian personal documents without electronic signature through the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among the requirements for our compatriots is to have a Bulgarian passport or ID card, which they received upon a personal application up to 59 months before the request for replacement.

This ensures that the citizen already has the necessary biometric data recorded.

Besides, the document to be renewed cannot be expired, and a copy of the valid Bulgarian personal document must be attached to the application.

Payments are made on the Internet via a virtual POS terminal, accessible on the home page of the Bulgarian foreign ministry.