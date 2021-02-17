PCR Test Requirement Lifted for Students from the Balkans Travelling to Bulgaria

According to a new order issued by the Bulgarian Health Minister, school and university students from Greece, Turkey, Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia and Romania, who travel to Bulgaria every day or at least once a week, will not be required to present PCR test result every time they enter Bulgaria.

The order comes into effect as of February 17.

It would to an extent solve the issue with the students travelling to the country, but the issue remains for the people who live close to the border and work in Bulgaria as the border authorities continue to require them to present PCR test result every time they enter the country./Bnt