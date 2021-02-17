WHO Reports Downward Trend in Covid-19 Mortality/Morbidity Rates

The number of novel coronavirus cases reported worldwide in the period of February 8-15 dropped 16% compared to the previous week, while fatalities declined by 10%, according to a weekly bulletin, released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva early on Wednesday.

Between February 8 and 15, the global organization was informed about 2,726,974 new cases all over the world (down 16% from the previous week) and 81,340 deaths (down 10%). As of February 15, a total of 108,246,992 cases and 2,386,717 COVID-related deaths were reported worldwide.

The most noticeable decline in cases was registered in Africa (down 20%), the West Pacific region (down 20%), Europe (down 18%) as well as North and South America (16%). Mortality in those regions declined as well, by 21%, 13%, 19% and 2%, respectively. Mortality also declined in Southeast Asia (down 9%) and Eastern Mediterranean Region (down 9%).

In the past seven days, over 1.3 million people contracted the infection in North and South America, and more than 44,000 died of it. The number of cases in Europe increased by about 968,000 in the reported period, while fatalities grew by 33,000. In Eastern Mediterranean, doctors registered over 170,000 new cases of novel coronavirus, over 2,500 patients died.

The United States accounts for the majority of cases registered between February 8 and 15 (673,000), followed by Brazil (over 318,000 new cases), France (over 127,000), Russia (over 104,000), the United Kingdom (over 97,000), Italy (over 85,000), India (over 78,000), Mexico (over 66,000), Indonesia (over 63,000), and Turkey (over 55,000).

 

