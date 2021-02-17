Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Low Temperatures and Strong Wind

Code yellow for low temperatures is in force for 19 regions of the country today.

The warning applies to the regions of Kardzhali, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia-oblast, Sofia-city, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sliven, Targovishte, Ruse, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra and Dobrich. In most of these areas, daytime temperatures will be below 0°C. In Blagoevgrad region in many places in the morning hours temperatures will be below minus 10°C.

Code yellow for strong winds over the sea has been declared for Varna region, as well as for Dobrich and Burgas region, for which warning for high sea applies.

Cold air will continue to sweep in Bulgaria today. There will also be temporary increase in cloudiness, more significant over central and mountainous areas, with light snow in some places.

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 10°C and minus 5°C, in places in southwestern Bulgaria - even lower, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Day highs will be between minus 3°C and 2°C.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will be between minus 2°C and 2°C. The sea water temperature is 7-9°C.







