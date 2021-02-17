Earthquake Measuring 5,1 on Richter Scale Rocks Greece
An earthquake shook Greece early this morning. A magnitude 5.1 quake on the Richter scale was recorded in the Patras area at 5:36 a.m., data from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center showed.
The epicenter was at 22 km northeast of Patras, 16 km west-northwest of Aigio at a depth of 2 km.
Two secondary tremors were also recorded at 6:33 a.m. and 6:38 a.m., with the first being weaker, at 3.0 on the Richter scale and the second with a magnitude of 4.2. So far, there are no reports of casualties or destructions.
