Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Number of Newly Infected on Rise – 1,349

The number of newly discovered cases of coronavirus infection in the country continues to grow - in the past 24 hours there are 1,349.

Yesterday, 11,604 diagnostic tests were made – 5,578 PCR, 6,026 antigen. The positive tests are over 11%.

The active cases as of February 17 were 24,069 - 569 more than yesterday, data from the single information portal shows. The number of Covid-19 patients in need of hospital treatment continues to grow - to date, there are 3,513 hospitalized, of them 284 are treated in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 3,902 vaccines have been given and 81,338 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

The disease claimed the lives of 32 people, 748 cured.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the death toll in Bulgaria has been 9,703 and 198,324 have recovered.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the confirmed carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Bulgaria have been 232,096. Of these, 9,905 are medics.

The most newly diagnosed cases are in Sofia, Burgas and Plovdiv.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 52 new cases, Burgas - 158, Varna - 50, Veliko Tarnovo - 13, Vidin - 4, Vratsa - 53, Gabrovo - 14, Dobrich - 19, Kardzhali - 11, Kyustendil - 47, Lovech - 10, Montana - 7, Pazardzhik - 40, Pernik - 31, Pleven - 59, Plovdiv - 129, Razgrad - 4, Ruse - 11, Silistra - 17, Sliven - 43, Smolyan - 13, Sofia city - 353, Sofia-region - 38, Stara Zagora - 52, Targovishte - 2, Haskovo - 49 , Shumen - 41, Yambol - 29.

By 17 February 22,091 people remain under quarantine



