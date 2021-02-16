Sofia Prosecutor’s Office to Investigate Tragic Death of Teenager Killed by High Tension Wire

The Sofia City Prosecutor‘s Office has launched a probe into the death of a 16-yeaar-old boy on Sunday, who, as show the preliminary reports, was electrocuted on a street in Sofia. The pretrial proceedings are for death by incompetence or negligence in work, the prosecution said.



The prosecution says that the boy was electrocuted next to a street shaft in Sofia's Ivan Geshov Boulevard. A naked wire which was deemed hazardous was found on the scene.



According to the autopsy report the death was caused by acute heart and respiratory failure and burns were found on the boy’s legs due to thermal exposure.



The prosecution will order forensic and technological expert analyses and will request various documents from the institutions which may be involved in the case: Sofia City Hall, Triaditsa district, CEZ power distribution company, St Ivan Rilski Hospital and a vendor who owns a kiosk next to the site of the tragic incident.



Earlier on Monday Health Minister Kostadin Angelov appointed a commission of experts from the Health Ministry who will inspect the scene of the incident due to allegations that the shaft where the naked cable was found services the nearby St Ivan Rilski hospital. The hospital's CEO Anton Petkov explained that the hospital is supplied with electricity from two substations on its premises and has no other sources of power.