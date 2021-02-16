Bulgarian Ambassador to Kosovo: No Irregularities Reported during General Election

According to Bulgarian Ambassador to Kosovo Hristo Goudzhev, the general elections in Kosovo proceeded without major irregularities. The diplomat observed the election at five sections in various places across Kosovo including Podjuevo Municipality and Southern Mitrovica.

"All in all, my opinion and that of colleagues from other countries is that the process was normal without serious violations. The COVID- restrictions were breached in isolated sections. I suppose that similar problems may occur in Bulgaria too," Ambassador Goudzhev said.



He also said that experience from the previous general elections in 2019 showed the process of contesting the election results and a possible re-count of votes may take longer time. Ambassador Goudzhev, however, noted that the future parliament has to address many important and urgent issues in Kosovo and that the constitutional framework provides for a tight schedule. "I hope that Kosovar politicians will find a solution. We hope that the government will succeed in carrying out the necessary reforms, which the EU and the cooperation and association agreement require," said the Bulgarian Ambassador.



Asked about bilateral relations the diplomat noted that Bulgaria was among the first countries which recognized Kosovo's independence and opened an embassy there. According to him, there are no outstanding issues between the two countries, visits are exchanged at the highest level and Bulgarian representatives are given a friendly welcome. During the EU Presidency Bulgaria raised the issue about the EU accession of the Western Balkans and providing them a clear perspective. Even countries which don't recognize Kosovo's independence attended the summit in Sofia. "This is an achievement for the Bulgarian diplomacy, which Kosovo appreciates," said Ambassador Goudzhev.