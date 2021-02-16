Horse Replaced Snow Removal Machine in Bulgarian Village

Society | February 16, 2021, Tuesday // 13:57
Bulgaria: Horse Replaced Snow Removal Machine in Bulgarian Village bnt

A horse-drawn snow plough clears the pavements in the village of Momino Selo in the South Bulgarian district of Plovdiv.

The animal clears the snow from the pavements in the village every winter with the help of a special wooden device. Thus, in just an hour and a half, the horse does the work of a dozen people.

Horse Veska is 16 years old and has been pulling the village snow plough for 8 years now."It depends how much snow there is. If it a lot, it's much harder to move this thing and as the snow is deeper, I go in front to push it, the owner of the horse, Todor Dimitrov, said.

The snow plough itself is made of wood. The idea itself originated from the mayor.Somewhere I've seen cars pulling snow ploughs. The horse has proved to be more adaptable because it can go where a vehicle cannot. It clears the snow in front of shops, pavements on main streets, the mayor of Momino Selo, Nikola Stoyanov, explained.

In only an hour and a half, horse Veska manages to clear the pavements in the village.To be able to do this, the horse benefits of having had experience of ploughing the fields. Without having such skills, it would be impossible. The horse would be scared and probably bolt away, the owner said.

Veska’s reward is tasty food and new set of horse shoes.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: horse
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria