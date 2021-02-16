Horse Replaced Snow Removal Machine in Bulgarian Village

A horse-drawn snow plough clears the pavements in the village of Momino Selo in the South Bulgarian district of Plovdiv.

The animal clears the snow from the pavements in the village every winter with the help of a special wooden device. Thus, in just an hour and a half, the horse does the work of a dozen people.

Horse Veska is 16 years old and has been pulling the village snow plough for 8 years now."It depends how much snow there is. If it a lot, it's much harder to move this thing and as the snow is deeper, I go in front to push it, the owner of the horse, Todor Dimitrov, said.

The snow plough itself is made of wood. The idea itself originated from the mayor.Somewhere I've seen cars pulling snow ploughs. The horse has proved to be more adaptable because it can go where a vehicle cannot. It clears the snow in front of shops, pavements on main streets, the mayor of Momino Selo, Nikola Stoyanov, explained.

In only an hour and a half, horse Veska manages to clear the pavements in the village.To be able to do this, the horse benefits of having had experience of ploughing the fields. Without having such skills, it would be impossible. The horse would be scared and probably bolt away, the owner said.

Veska’s reward is tasty food and new set of horse shoes.