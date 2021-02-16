Nearly 400 kg Heroin Seized in Varna

A huge amount of drugs was seized - nearly 400 kg of heroin worth about BGN 32 million, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev posted news on Twitter.

"Acclaims for the good work of the colleagues from Varna regional Prosecutor’s Office, General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime (GDBOP) and Customs Agency, who again protected our children. Bulgaria shows that it is a strong barrier against drug trafficking", wrote Geshev.

On this occasion, the Appellate Prosecutor of Varna – Vladimir Chavdarov will give a briefing. It will be attended by Deputy District Prosecutor of Varna Diana Ivanova, representatives of the Customs Agency and the Combat against Organized Crime Directorate – Varna.

Details of the case were released after a special briefing by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Charged with trafficking high-risk drugs are two men - 35 and 45 years old. If found guilty, they face between 10 to 15 years in prison and a fine of between BGN 100,000 - 200,000.

"An official from a customs office - Targovishte An showed suspicious interests in the case. The shipment has been cached so that there is no difference in kilograms, and with the help of colleagues a customs officer has been found to participate in the whole criminal scheme", explained Svetoslav Vladimirov – Chief Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate with the Customs Agency.

The total weight of the drug seized is 401.4 kg. It arrived by container ship from Dubai on February, as 7. 487 packages of heroin were placed in caches in containers of bitumen rolls cargo of an Iranian company.

The price of the drug is between BGN 26 and 36 million but its market value is twice as high, the public prosecutor said.

GDBOP believes that heroin is probably not intended for the Bulgarian market.