Society » HEALTH | February 16, 2021, Tuesday // 08:59
Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,068 Newly Infected, Positivity Rate 10 Percent

In the past 24 hours, 1,068 new cases of coronavirus have been registered the country and 11,091 tests have been made. A little less than 10% of the tests are positive. This is what the data from the Single Information Portal show.

The active cases as of February 16 are 23,500 and 3,421 are hospitalized, 289 people are in intensive care units.

The most new cases were found in Sofia - 298, Plovdiv - 95, Blagoevgrad - 72.

The established newly contagious by districts: Burgas - 37, Varna - 37, Veliko Tarnovo - 26, Vidin - 2, Vratsa - 38, Gabrovo - 18, Dobrich - 10, Kardzhali - 8, Kyustendil - 30, Lovech - 15, Montana - 7, Pazardzhik - 30, Pernik - 11, Pleven - 43, Razgrad - 4, Ruse - 25, Silistra - 17, Sliven - 36, Smolyan - 7, Sofia - 28, Stara Zagora - 49, Targovishte - 2, Haskovo - 52, Shumen - 53, Yambol - 18.

There were 656 people cured and 47 died in the 24 hours. A total of 9,671 people have died in our country since the pandemic began. The total number of cured is 197,576.

Yesterday, 2,048 were vaccinated, and the total doses given since the start of the vaccination campaign were 77,436.

 

 

 

