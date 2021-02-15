COVID-19 in Bulgaria: The British Variant Was Found in Two Thirds of the Tested Samples

The British version of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease COVID-19) was found in 70 percent of the samples in Bulgaria, which were suspected to contain it, said the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

Their laboratory is doing the genetic testing. According to health authorities, the British version of the virus appeared before the New Year in Kyustendil - the area that currently has the highest morbidity in the country.

The number of newly infected in our country increases by one-fifth per week in a calculation based on daily averages.

Traditionally for Monday, however, all indicators reported by the authorities are low. Official statistics show that just over 20,000 people are vaccinated in the country.

At the same time, as of today, more than 42,000 junior high school students have returned to classrooms after health authorities eased restrictions on schools with fewer children.

