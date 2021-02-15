Electricity Consumption in Bulgaria Peaked at the Weekend due to Cold Weather

Society | February 15, 2021, Monday // 20:39
Bulgaria: Electricity Consumption in Bulgaria Peaked at the Weekend due to Cold Weather

Increased consumption of electricity was registered in Bulgaria during the weekend because of the sudden drop in temperatures, the energy system operator said on February 15.

Despite the high demand, it did not become necessary to activate additional capacities.

With temperatures reaching minus 16 degrees per Celsius at the weekend and during the night, the daily demand for electricity was between 128,000 and 148,000 megawatts.

The three electricity distribution companies in Bulgaria CEZ, EVN and Energo Pro told BNT that despite the severe weather conditions and the icy rain, there are no broken power lines and places without power supply in Southern Bulgaria.

"The consumption of electricity during the weekends, when the weather was the coldest, peaked at 6,800 megawatt hours during day time between 18.30 and 19.30. The power mix of the country involves the capacities of Kozloduy NPP, thermal power plants and water power plants. There was no need to turn on additional capacity. Compared to last month's cold snap, consumption is generally the same - about 140,000 megawatt hours per day," said energy system operator’s Executive Director, Angelin Tsachev./Bnt

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria